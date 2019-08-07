Berlin cannot report date of Normandy Format summit

Censor.NET reports citing Interfax.

"You know who Normandy Format is important for us. The negotiations take place constantly. I cannot report on the plans on meeting yet," Demmer said.

Earlier President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi asked heads of the Normandy Four member countries to meet as soon as possible after the recent news about Ukraine's combat casualties in Donbas.

On August 6, the militants shelled the Ukrainian positions near Pavlopol in Donbas. Four Ukrainian soldiers sustained wounds incompatible with life and died at the site. The engineering work took place during the shelling.