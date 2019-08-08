Russian proxies launch ten attacks on Ukrainian troops in Donbas

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press center Facebook page.

"The enemy used grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns, sniping weapons and small arms to shell Ukrainian troops," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

In the zone of action of tactical force Skhid, the Russian-led forces fired small arms on Ukrainian positions near Vodiane (94km south of Donetsk) and Lebedynske (16km east of Mariupol); mounted antitank grenade launchers – outside Novotroitske (36km south-west of Donetsk).

In the zone of action of tactical force Pivnich, invaders used automatic grenade launchers to shell Ukrainian troops outside Luhanske (59km north-east of Donetsk); antitank grenade launcher, heavy machine gun and small arms – near Pivdenne (40km north-east of Donetsk); antitank grenade launcher and small arms – in the area of Novozvanivka (70km west of Luhansk); automatic grenade launcher and sniping weapons – outside Zaitseve (62km north-east of Donetsk); grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine gun – near Krymske (42km north-west of Luhansk).

No casualties among Ukrainian troops were reported over the past day.

Today, the enemy has already launched two attacks on positions of the Joint Forces in the zone of action of tactical force "East."

The Joint Forces reliably control the enemy on the contact line, adhering to ceasefire agreements.