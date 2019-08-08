Ukraine to implement land reform by year-end

Censor.NET reports citing Interfax.

"This year, we will definitely carry out a land reform which next year will allow us creating a 40 million hectares land market. It will be one of the highest quality in the world," President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi said at the Ukraine-Turkey Business Forum in Istanbul.

The President added that some Turkish companies already owned the land in Ukraine and expressed the hope that the number of such companies would grow.

"This especially concerns southern Ukraine, where there is a need to install and maintain reclamation systems. We are also looking for opportunities for public-private partnerships," the Head of State said.