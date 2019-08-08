Zelenskyi promises active development of IT sector over next five years

Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"It’s not a secret for you that Ukraine is traditionally strong in IT. Therefore, we will pay much attention to the development of a high-quality telecommunications sector over the next five years," President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi said at the Ukraine-Turkey Business Forum in Istanbul.

In this context, the President praised the role of lifecell in the market and expressed hope that this mobile operator will be ready to take part in the development of 5G standards in Ukraine.

In addition, according to Zelenskyi, the authorities intend to sell hundreds of interesting facilities to efficient investors as part of a large privatization process.

"We will create adequate competitive rules for energy markets and simplify doing business by removing restrictions in the areas of labor relations and capital flows. And this is not the whole list of the planned reforms that will make Ukraine a magnet for Western investment," the Head of State assured.

See more: Zelenskyi, Erdogan discuss return of captured sailors, Crimea. PHOTOS

President Zelenskyi also stated that the problems which now exist in Ukraine - smuggling, corruption and post-Soviet restrictions - would soon be resolved. "We know about them and don’t sit idly by. All these problems will soon be a thing of the past. So far, I give my word: you invest, I protect, we grow together," the President addressed the business representatives.

As a reminder, Turkish international company Turkcell owns 100% of shares of Ukrainian mobile operator lifecell.