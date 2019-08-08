Russia-occupation fighters violate truce four times since Thursday midnight

Censor.NET reports citing Defense Ministry.

"From the beginning of this day, August 8, the Russian-occupying forces continued violating the ceasefire regime. The enemy made four provocative attacks at our positions," Spokesman of the Defense Ministry Dmytro Hutsuliak said at a briefing in Kyiv.

So, at about 00:01 in the morning, shelling by fighters from grenade launchers near the village of Bohdanivka was recorded, as well as at night and at about 06:30 in the morning using small arms in the area of the village of Vodiane.

In addition, after 09:25 the enemy fired using heavy machine guns near the village of Novotroitske.

"According to the available information, there have been no casualties among our defenders as a result of enemy provocative shelling since the beginning of the day," the Defense Ministry said.