08.08.19 17:11

US Embassy hails Zelenskyi's restraint in face of aggression that killed four Ukraine soldiers

The US Embassy in Ukraine has positively assessed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi's reaction to an armed provocation of Russia's hybrid military forces, which resulted in the death of four Ukrainian soldiers.

Censor.NET reports citing US Embassy in Ukraine.

"President Zelensky & the UAF displayed restraint & bravery in the face of aggression that killed 4 Ukrainian soldiers Aug. 6 during a declared ceasefire, preserving potential for a real ceasefire that saves Ukrainian lives & accelerated diplomacy to peacefully settle the conflict," the Embassy said on Facebook

"This approach merits full support of the Normandy Four, including Russia. Russia could show similar bravery and end the conflict by withdrawing its forces immediately," it said.

Four Ukrainian marines were killed in an enemy attack near the village of Pavlopil in Donbas on August 6 amid the so-called "harvest" ceasefire: senior sailor Oleksandr Sharko, sailor Vladyslav Rak, soldier Serhiy Shandra, and sailor Vasyl Kurdov.

