1st meeting of group for preparation of 1st session of Rada of 9th convocation be held on Aug 9

Censor.NET reports citing parliament website.

"The Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine A. Parubii convenes the first meeting of the Preparatory Parliamentary Group from among the newly elected Members of Parliament of Ukraine," reads the statement.

The meeting will be held on Friday, August 9.

Representatives from the following parties were delegated to the Preparatory Parliamentary Group: from the Servant of the People - 17 newly-elected MPs, Opposition Platform - For Life - three, Batkivschyna All-Ukrainian Association - two, European Solidarity - two, Holos - one.

MPs who were elected in single-member constituencies may also delegate one representative from 15 parliamentarians to the Preparatory Parliamentary Group by submitting a written proposal with the appropriate signatures.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 3, the Central Election Commission recognized 124 parliamentary candidates from the list of the Servant of the People party, 37 from the Opposition Platform - For Life, 24 from the Batkivshchyna All-Ukrainian Association, 23 from the European Solidarity and 17 from the Holos party as elected Members of the Verkhovna Rada.

The Holos Ukrainy [Voice of Ukraine] official newspaper of the Verkhovna Rada published a list of 423 MPs elected in the snap parliamentary election of July 21.