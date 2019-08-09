Russian proxies violate ceasefire in Donbas nine times

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press center Facebook page.

"On August 8, the armed formations of the Russian Federation and its mercenaries violated ceasefire in eastern Ukraine nine times. The enemy used grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns and small arms to shell Ukrainian troops," the press center of the Joint Forces Operation Headquarters reports.

In the zone of action of tactical force Skhid, the Russian-led troops launched eight attacks on Ukrainian positions near Bohdanivka (41km south-west of Donetsk), Vodiane (94km south of Donetsk), Novotroitske (36km south-west of Donetsk), Verkhniotoretske (22km north-east of Donetsk), Shyrokyne (20km east of Mariupol), Novohryhorivka (61km north-east of Donetsk) and Lebedynske (16km east of Mariupol).

In the zone of action of tactical force Pivnich, Ukrainian troops came under enemy fire outside Novoluhanske (53km north-east of Donetsk).

No casualties among Ukrainian troops were reported.