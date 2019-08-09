New parliament to hold first meeting on August 29

As reported bt Censor.NET correspondent.

This decision was made during the first meeting of the preparatory deputy group in the Parliament on Friday, August 9.

"Our political force proposes to hold the first meeting of the Verkhovna Rada of the ninth convocation on August 29 in order not to delay this process, so that the Parliament starts working as soon as possible and so that we can show the effective work of the new Parliament," Chairman of the Servant of the People political party Dmytro Razumkov who led this group said.

