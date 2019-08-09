Date of Zelenskyi’s official visit to United States not agreed yet

Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"We are aware of two events where both presidents will be present. The two presidents have a desire to communicate both in Poland and in New York. We hope that the presidents will also have other opportunities for meeting and communicating, but, apart from these two, we have not yet decided on specific dates," U.S. Chargé d'Affaires a.i. in Ukraine William Taylor.

Speaking about the official visit of President Zelenskyi to the United States, the diplomat noted that any specific dates had not been agreed yet and the schedules of the presidents of Ukraine and the USA were being coordinated.

As reported, U.S. President Donald Trump invited President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi to make an official visit to the United States.

Read more: US Embassy hails Zelenskyi's restraint in face of aggression that killed four Ukraine soldiers

On September 1, the leaders of many world countries, including the presidents of Ukraine and the United States, will come to Poland to mark the 80th anniversary of the outbreak of World War II.