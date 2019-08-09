Ukraine’s Interior Ministry prepares 800 police officers for Donbas de-occupation. PHOTOS

Censor.NET reports citing National Police press service.

The police officers were prepared on the basis of the specially developed program. The officers of the National Guard, rescuers and border guards were also trained on this program.

They examined the international practices of the peacekeeping missions and became familiar with the situation in the Joint Forces Operation zone.

"Donetsk region seriously and deeply works out the plan on the restoration of the public security and order in particular regions of Donetsk and Luhansk regions. The country will not become successful if we forget about our citizens on the order side of the demarcation line. Today we have the substantive basis for the de-occupation and reintegration of the citizens of the temporarily occupied territories into the Ukrainian space," Advisor of Interior Minister Ivan Varchenko said.

The law enforcers will serve at the de-occupied territories during the first year of release. It should be noted that it is planned to create 16 departments and units of police there. Their main task will be the provision of the security of the citizens and public order.







