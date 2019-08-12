Poroshenko comes for interview at State Investigations Bureau

Censor.NET reports citing Priamyi TV channel.

Poroshenko was summoned as a witness in the case of the possible tax evasion during the purchase of Pryamy TV channel.

Entering the main building of the DBR in Kyiv, the ex-president refused to reply to reporters' questions.

Previously, head of the DBR Roman Truba said that the fifth President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko is involved in 11 cases opened by the Bureau.

State Investigation Bureau opened a case against ex-president Petro Poroshenko due to his travel to the Maldives in January 2018, as he crossed the border under an assumed name.