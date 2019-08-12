Zelenskyi orders that SBU, police heads be changed in Rivne, Volyn, Zhytomyr regions

Censor.NET reports citing Interfax.

"Please replace the heads of the Security Service of Ukraine in three regions: Rivne, Volyn and Zhytomyr," the president told Bakanov during a working trip to Zhytomyr region on Monday.

The president also instructed Head of the National Police Kniazev to dismiss the heads of National Police regional departments in Rokytne, Dubrovytsia, Volodymerets, Zarichne and Sarny districts of Rivne region, in the Olevsk and Ovruch district of Zhytomyr region, in Ratne and Liubeshiv district of Volyn region.

