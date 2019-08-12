Poroshenko ready to take lie detector test live on TV

Censor.NET reports citing Interfax.

"I'm also ready to comment on a statement made by Mr. [SBI Director Roman] Truba regarding a lie detector. I don't trust the State Bureau of Investigation. I don't trust its leadership. I don't trust the objectivity and impartiality of the investigation. At the same time, as for the questions that they wanted to voice, and I have this list, I'm ready to take a lie detector live on the Priamyi channel. When I offered that, they were not very enthusiastic about it," Poroshenko said.

Truba said on Monday, August 12, he did not rule out that next time Poroshenko could be interrogated using a lie detector.

Earlier, the acting head of the SBI's department for liaisons with the public and the media, Maksym Bilousenko, told Ukrinform that the investigator intended to question the former president in the case on possible tax evasion during the purchase of the Priamyi television channel.

Read more: SBU calls in Zaporizhia mayor for questioning over electoral fraud

Truba said earlier that the SBI was investigating 11 criminal proceedings involving Poroshenko.

Poroshenko's lawyer denied this information, saying that his client is only a witness in two cases being investigated by the SBI.

On July 25, Poroshenko was interrogated by the SBI in the case on the sale of the Kuznya on Rybalskyi shipyard.