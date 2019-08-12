US Embassy supports Ukraine’s protest over Putin's trip to occupied Crimea

Censor.NET reports citing the US Embassy in Ukraine post on Twitter.

"The Foreign Ministry of Ukraine is right: Recent travel by Russian officials to occupied Crimea was an unacceptable violation of Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. We stand with the people of Ukraine in opposition to Russian aggression. Crimea is Ukraine," the embassy wrote on Twitter.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine expressed its strong protest over the visit by Russian President Vladimir Putin to the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine – the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol – without the consent of the Ukrainian side on August 10, 2019.

