13.08.19 12:42

OSCE SMM takes measures toward Russian member caught in anti-Ukrainian statements

The OSCE SMM in Donbas stated it assumed measures toward its worker, citizen of Russia Nikolai Alekseev who was caught in anti-Ukrainian statements on social networks.

Censor.NET reports citing Radio Liberty.

"Concerning the statements on one of the observers of the OSCE SMM, we report that the Special Monitoring Mission of the OSCE took appropriate measures," the message said.

On August 9, 1+1 TV channel published information on a member of the OSCE SM, citizen of Russia Nikolai Alekseev who published anti-Ukrainian, full of aggression messages; he called for violence, supported the side of the Russian hybrid forces in Donbas.

The journalists of the mass media were interested in what actions OSCE SMM will assume toward this member of the mission and whether he violates the rules of the organization.

