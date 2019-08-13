Russian proxies launch ten attacks on Ukrainian troops in Donbas

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press center Facebook page.

"The enemy used grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns, sniper's weapons and small arms to shell Ukrainian positions," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

In the zone of action of tactical force Skhid, the Russian-led troops fired mounted antitank grenade launchers and heavy machine guns on Ukrainian defenders near Pyshchevyk (25km north-east of Mariupol); hand-held antitank grenade launchers – outside Shyrokyne (20km east of Mariupol); heavy machine guns – in the area of Novotroitske (36km south-west of Donetsk) and Pisky (11km north-west of Donetsk); small arms – near Pavlopil (25km north-west of Mariupol) and Talakivka (17km north-east of Mariupol); automatic grenade launcher and small arms – outside Hnutove (20km north-east of Mariupol).

In the zone of action of tactical force Pivnich, the units of the Joint Forces came under sniper fire outside Zaitseve (62km north-east of Donetsk); and grenade launcher, heavy machine gun and small arms fire near Mayorske (45km north of Donetsk).

One Ukrainian serviceman was wounded in the enemy shelling.

Today, the enemy has already launched three attacks on positions of the Joint Forces in the zone of action of tactical force Skhid.