Danyliuk calls Medvedchuk's election to Rada a threat to national security

Censor.NET reports citing BBC News Ukraine.

National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Oleksandr Danyliuk said this in an interview with BBC News Ukrainian when asked whether he sees a threat to national security in the fact that Medvedchuk was elected an MP.

"It's clear that Medvedchuk has a clear pro-Kremlin orientation, and he will be able to use the parliamentary platform to not just sit there. Is it a threat? Yes, it's a threat. But in the end, he was elected a deputy. Ukraine is a democratic state, so we need to be able to deal with such challenges in parliament. And not only in parliament," Danylyuk said.

Early parliamentary elections in Ukraine were held on July 21, 2019.

Watch more: Ukraine tests new Vilkha-M MLR system. VIDEO

On August 3, the Central Election Commission published the results of snap parliamentary elections in the nationwide multi-member constituency, according to which the Servant of the People's Party collected 43.16% of the vote (124 seats on parliament), Opposition Platform - For Life - 13.05% (37 seats), the Batkivshchyna All-Ukrainian Association - 8.18% (24 seats), European Solidarity - 8.1% (23 seats), and Holos - 5.82% (17 seats).