13.08.19 12:19

Ukrainian Foreign Ministry warns of danger of traveling to Greece over wildfires

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry has advised Ukrainian citizens to restrict travel across areas of Greece where, due to the heat and strong winds, the highest fourth and fifth levels of fire danger were declared.

Censor.NET reports citing Ukrainian Foreign Ministry post of Facebook.

"The highest fire risk (category 5) was introduced in Attica, Central Greece, certain areas of the Peloponnese peninsula (Corinthia, Argolis, Arcadia, East Laconia). The category 4 fire risk was declared in other areas of the Peloponnese peninsula, on the Aegean Islands, Western Greece, the Ionian Islands," the statement said.

The consular service department also advised Ukrainians to keep track of reports from local authorities about the situation, follow the instructions of rescue services, as well as take into account possible changes in the traffic schedule.

