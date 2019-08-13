Stanytsia Luhanska checkpoint to work under shortened schedule

Censor.NET reports citing Ukraine's State Border Guard Service post on Facebook.

According to Ukraine's State Border Guard Service, the checkpoint is to open at 6 a.m and will close at 6 p.m. This is for security reasons, as mine-clearing works around the checkpoint are underway.

The Border Guards added they would not let anyone cross the checkpoint after it closes. The combat engineers have been working there for several days now.

The mine clearance works are taking place within the agreement of Minsk talks group parties. Then, as the area is cleared of the explosives, the pedestrian passage at the checkpoint will be restored.

Previously, sides of the Minsk talks group agreed that the vicinities of the checkpoint would be cleared of mines. Martin Sajdik, the OSCE Special Representative in the group claimed that the maintenance of the destroyed bridge would take several months. Back then, Russian occupants spread disinformation about the closing of the crossing point and the bridge in Stanytsia Luhanska.