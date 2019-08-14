Poland supports Zelenskyi's proposal to expand Normandy format

Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

According to him, it is necessary to cooperate, concentrate and look for a solution that will end the conflict, as well as to "look for other institutions, other formats."

"I am aware of President Zelenskyi's proposal to enlarge the Normandy format, for example, to invite the U.S. and the UK. I think it's a good way, a good path to follow," Czaputovicz said.

He stressed that relations between Ukraine and Poland are very close.

He noted that he had discussed peace in Ukraine with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin and twice with Zelenskyi.

"We support the efforts of President Zelenskyi to stabilize the situation and return peace to Donbas, to these territories. We know that the reaction to these efforts is not very optimistic for the moment," Czaputovicz said.

He also said he was aware of projects by the new Ukrainian authorities aimed at improving the standard of living along the contact line and added that Poland supported this approach.

"In other words, we need to break this stalemate and look for other solutions, maybe, institutional ones. The European Union should be more involved as well. But this is a subject of discussion within the European Union, and we are doing it," Czaputowicz said.

He reiterated that Poland had always supported and would continue to support Ukraine, its territorial integrity and independence.

On July 8, Zelenskyi suggested that Putin hold direct talks in Minsk with the participation of the U.S. president, the UK prime minister, the German chancellor and the French president.

On August 11, U.S. Special Representative for Ukraine Negotiations Kurt Volker said that U.S., German and French representatives planned to hold consultations on the Normandy format.

U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary of State George Kent, in turn, said that the expansion of the Normandy format required the agreement of all parties involved.

Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said the Kremlin saw no sense in expanding the Normandy format.