13 attacks against JFO positions yesterday: no losses among Ukrainian soldiers

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press center Facebook page.

In the zone of action of tactical force Skhid, the Russian-led troops launched 12 attacks on Ukrainian positions. In particular, the enemy fired hand-held antitank grenade launcher and small arms on Ukrainian defenders near Talakivka (17km north-east of Mariupol) and Vodiane (94km south of Donetsk); grenade launchers of different systems and small arms – outside Hnutove (20km north-east of Mariupol); automatic grenade launcher and small arms – in the area of Novohnativka (40km south of Donetsk); mounted antitank grenade launcher and heavy machine gun – near Novotroitske (36km south-west of Donetsk); small arms – outside Krasnohorivka (21km west of Donetsk), Lebedynske (16km east of Mariupol), Pavlopil (25km north-west of Mariupol); grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns and small arms – in the area of Avdiivka (17km north of Donetsk).

In the zone of action of tactical force Pivnich, Ukrainian positions came under grenade launcher, heavy machine gun and small arms fire outside Pivdenne (40km north-east of Donetsk).

No casualties among Ukrainian troops were reported.

Today, the enemy has opened fire from small arms near Pisky (11km north-west of Donetsk).