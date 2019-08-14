Zelenskyi transfers Lytvynenko from NSDC to NISS

Censor.NET reports citing decree №598/2019.

This is outlined in president's decrees Nos. 598 and 599 dated August 13 published on Wednesday, August 14.

In addition, Zelenskyi dismissed Vasyl Yablonskyi from the post of acting director of NISS.

Decree No. 599 on certain issues of the National Institute for Strategic Studies also provides that, with the aim of strengthening analytical and prognostic support for the exercise by the President of Ukraine and the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine of powers in the field of national security of the state, scientific support for solving problematic issues of foreign policy, the economic, social and socio-political development of Ukraine, the creation of organizational conditions for the modernization and functioning of the NISS, the director of this institution is to make proposals for reform and the development strategies of the institute in a two-month period, providing for its reorganization and reduction in the number of employees.

This decree comes into force from the day of publication.

