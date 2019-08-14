Ukrainian president may visit Japan in October

Censor.NET reports citing Interfax.

According to the report, Japan's prime minister wants to support "chances for peace" in eastern Ukraine declared by Zelenskyi. For Tokyo, progress in settling the conflict in Donbas will help lift Japan's sanctions against Russia related to the "Ukrainian crisis." Abe himself wants to resolve the Kuril Islands dispute with Russia.

The article also suggests that the possible topics of discussion will be the exchange of information on the Chornobyl and Fukushima NPPs, as well as military cooperation between Ukraine and Japan.

The report recalls that the Ukrainian president's latest visit to Japan was paid in April 2016, and the last meeting at the level of the leaders of the two countries took place in September 2016 during the UN General Assembly. According to Jiji, in October this year, Zelenskyi can visit not only Tokyo but also Kyoto, Kyiv's sister city.

Read more: Zelenskyi transfers Lytvynenko from NSDC to NISS

The press service of the Office of the President of Ukraine confirmed to Ukrinform that preparations were underway for Zelenskyi's visit to Japan in October this year.