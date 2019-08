Censor.NET reports citing presidental press service report.

"On August 19, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi will hold talks with Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu as part of his visit to Ukraine," the statement said.

Zelenskyi and Netanyahu will also jointly honor the memory of the victims of the Babyn Yar tragedy.

Read more: Zelenskyi fires Bezsmertnyi from post of Ukraine’s representative in TCG subgroup

Earlier, the Israeli newspaper, The Times of Israel, reported on Netanyahu's upcoming visit to Kyiv on August 18-20.