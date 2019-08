Censor.NET reports citing Voice of America.

Advisor of the US President on national secutiry John Bolton stated that Russia uses technologies most of which were stolen from the U.S., as he said in an interview for Voice of America.

He also commented on the incident which happened in Arkhangelsk region. Bolton stated Russia was trying to master stolen technologies, but something "went wrong".

On August 10, an explosion of a nuclear reactor occurred in the White Sea. Five workers of Rosatom died.

Read more: Poland supports Zelenskyi's proposal to expand Normandy format