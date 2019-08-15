Crimea-bound passenger jet makes emergency landing in cornfield near Moscow. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Censor.NET reports citing Meduza.

The liner carrying 234 people, including seven crew, was bound for the occupied Crimea's Simferopol

During the ascent, the jet collided with a flock of seagulls resulting in a failure of both engines, one of which caught fire.

As a result, the crew successfully landed the liner on a cornfield in the vicinity of the airport runway. Passengers were evacuated via inflatable ramps. Preliminary reports say ten people, including three children, were injured in the accident, sustaining bruises and abrasions.

