15.08.19 14:00

Deputy Minister of Temporarily Occupied Territories and IDPs detained for bribery: SBU reveals video. VIDEO

Yuriy Hrymchak was detained on August 14 for bribery in the amount of $480 thousand

Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) published a video of detention of Deputy Minister of Temporarily Occupied Territories and IDPs Yuriy Hrymchak. The press office of the establishment revealed the video.

It was reported that investigation was held under the procedural control of the prosecutors of management of procedural control in criminal proceedings on crimes of special category of Prosecutor General’s Office.

Joint investigation group which includes representatives of National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine, Security Service of Ukraine and Prosecutor General’s Office deal with the criminal proceeding.

On August 14 Hrymchak’s wife Yuliya reported searches in their house. 112 Ukraine correspondent informed about arrest of Hrymchak’s assistant. His name wasn’t revealed.

