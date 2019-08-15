Ex-Interior Minister Vitalii Zakharchenko arrested in absentia

Censor.NET reports citing Interfax.

Thus, the court complied with the lawsuit of the Prosecutor General's Office.

The former official will be held in detention; the decision can be appealed.

In May 2018, Perchersk district court allowed the Prosecutor General's Office a special investigation against Zakharchenko; he is a suspect in the case of mass murders of Euromaidan activists during the Revolution of Dignity in February 2014.

In June 2017, Zakharchenko became the suspect, as the PGO officially added him to the list of suspects in this case, along with Viktor Yanukovych (ex-President) and Viktor Pshonka (ex-Prosecutor General). They are charged with illegal hindering of the rallies and demonstrations, power abuse, the intentional murder of two and more individuals, a completed attempt upon the lives of two and more individuals and the organization of a terrorist act.