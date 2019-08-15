Censor.NET

Menu |News See full version UKRUEN
15.08.19 16:29

Ex-Interior Minister Vitalii Zakharchenko arrested in absentia

Perchersk district court of Kyiv has arrested Vitalii Zakharchenko, Ukraine's former Minister of Internal Affairs. This is mentioned in the copy of the court's decision.

Ex-Interior Minister Vitalii Zakharchenko arrested in absentia

Censor.NET reports citing Interfax.

Thus, the court complied with the lawsuit of the Prosecutor General's Office.

The former official will be held in detention; the decision can be appealed.

In May 2018, Perchersk district court allowed the Prosecutor General's Office a special investigation against Zakharchenko; he is a suspect in the case of mass murders of Euromaidan activists during the Revolution of Dignity in February 2014.

Read more: Klitschko says Bohdan's statements about him based on gossip, manipulative speculation

In June 2017, Zakharchenko became the suspect, as the PGO officially added him to the list of suspects in this case, along with Viktor Yanukovych (ex-President) and Viktor Pshonka (ex-Prosecutor General). They are charged with illegal hindering of the rallies and demonstrations, power abuse, the intentional murder of two and more individuals, a completed attempt upon the lives of two and more individuals and the organization of a terrorist act.

← Back to the section
© 2004—2019, "Censor.NET"
See full version of the website
bigmir)net TOP 100