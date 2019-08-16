Censor.NET

Menu |News See full version UKRUEN
16.08.19 09:30

Russian-led forces violate ceasefire in Donbas 12 times on Thursday

Over the past day, August 15, Russian-occupation forces 12 times breached the ceasefire agreement introduced July 21.

Russian-led forces violate ceasefire in Donbas 12 times on Thursday

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press center Facebook page.

The enemy fired at the positions of the United Forces from grenade launchers of various types, heavy machine guns, and small arms, the Joint Forces Operation Headquarters reports.

Enemy shelling was recorded in the areas of Hnutove, Pavlopil, Pishchevyk, Vodiane, Opytne, Lebedynske, Avdiyivka, Pivdenne, and Novoluhanske.

"Over the past day, there have been no losses on our side amid enemy shelling. From day-start on Friday, the enemy has generally adhered to the ceasefire," the report said.

Read more: 87 explosions recorded in Donbas on Tuesday

← Back to the section
© 2004—2019, "Censor.NET"
See full version of the website
bigmir)net TOP 100