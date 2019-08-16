Russian-led forces violate ceasefire in Donbas 12 times on Thursday

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press center Facebook page.

The enemy fired at the positions of the United Forces from grenade launchers of various types, heavy machine guns, and small arms, the Joint Forces Operation Headquarters reports.

Enemy shelling was recorded in the areas of Hnutove, Pavlopil, Pishchevyk, Vodiane, Opytne, Lebedynske, Avdiyivka, Pivdenne, and Novoluhanske.

"Over the past day, there have been no losses on our side amid enemy shelling. From day-start on Friday, the enemy has generally adhered to the ceasefire," the report said.

