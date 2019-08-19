13 attacks against JFO positions yesterday: no losses among Ukrainian soldiers

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press center Facebook page.

"The enemy used weapons on infantry fighting vehicles, grenade launchers of different systems and small arms to shell Ukrainian positions," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

In the zone of action of tactical force Skhid, the Russian-led troops launched 11 attacks on Ukrainian positions. In particular, the enemy fired small arms on Ukrainian defenders near Pyshchevyk (25km north-east of Mariupol); hand-held antitank grenade launchers and small arms – outside Vodiane (94km south of Donetsk); small arms – in the area of Lebedynske (16km east of Mariupol) and Talakivka (17km north-east of Mariupol); automatic grenade launchers and and small arms – near Pavlopol (25km north-west of Mariupol); hand-held antitank grenade launchers – outside Pisky (11km north-west of Donetsk).

In the zone of action of tactical force Pivnich, invaders launched two attacks on the Joint Forces units, firing weapons on infantry fighting vehicles, heavy machine guns and small arms on Ukrainian defenders in the area of Novoluhanske (53km north-east of Donetsk); grenade launchers of different systems and heavy machine guns – near Luhanske (59km north-east of Donetsk).

"At about 18:00 in the JFO area, one Ukrainian soldier was killed and another three got injuries," the press center reports.

Today, the invaders have launched two attacks on Joint Forces units: from grenade launchers of different systems and small arms near Novotroitske (36km south-west of Donetsk) and hand-held grenade launcher and small arms – outside Vodiane.