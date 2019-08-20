11 attacks against JFO positions yesterday: Ukrainian soldier wounded

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press center Facebook page.

"The enemy used grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns and small arms to shell Ukrainian troops. In order to inflict the greatest harm to our defenders, the enemy used an unmanned aerial vehicle equipped with a VOG-25 grenade in one of the directions," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

In the zone of action of tactical force Skhid, the Russian-led forces fired grenade launchers of different systems and small arms on Ukrainian positions near Novotroitske (36km south-west of Donetsk); grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns and small arms – outside Vodiane (94km south of Donetsk) and Lebedynske (16km east of Mariupol); automatic grenade launcher – in the area of Talakivka (17km north-east of Mariupol); fired automatic grenade launcher and used unmanned aerial vehicle equipped with a VOG-25 grenade – near Pavlopol (25km north-west of Mariupol) where one Ukrainian soldier was wounded as a result; under-barrel grenade launchers and small arms – outside Opytne (12km north-west of Donetsk).

In the zone of action of tactical force Pivnich, Ukrainian troops came under grenade launcher and heavy machine gun fire in the area of Svitlodarsk (57km north-east of Donetsk).

Today, the enemy has opened fire from an automatic grenade launcher on the Joint Forces units near Talakivka (17km north-east of Mariupol).