New Cabinet must urgently safeguard the rights of children in Crimea

Censor.NET reports citing head of state's press service.

The participants in meetings discussed the issues related to the protection of children's rights.

In particular, the officials touched upon the issuance of passports of Ukrainian citizens, crossing the border by orphans and children deprived of parental care, as well as representing the interests of children from Crimea in the Ukrainian courts.

"More than 450,000 Ukrainian children live in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea. A number of procedural issues on safeguards for the constitutional rights of these children have not been solved yet. Unfortunately, the Ministry of Social Policy, which is the central executive body responsible for the children’s rights, ignores the problems of children in the temporarily occupied territories. I believe that we must immediately deal with this issue after the new government is formed," Kuleba emphasized.

The children's commissioner will initiate the creation of a working group with the participation of representatives of the Social Policy Ministry, the Justice Ministry, the State Border Guard Service and NGOs for solving the problems of children residing in the temporarily occupied territories.