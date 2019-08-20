Putin announces conditions for Normandy Format negotiations

Censor.NET reports citing Kremlin press service.

Putin underlined that any meeting, including Normandy Format, should lead to the final results and it is necessary to seek the implementation of earlier reached agreements between the sides of the negotiations on Donbas Conflict settlement.

"Current president and then Foreign Ministry of Germany Mr. Steinmeier provided the compromise proposal. We agreed on it, we compromised to provide the implementation of the law on the special status of Donbas on the temporary ground on the voting day and on the permanent ground for the stocktaking and approval of the results by proper OSCE organizations. It should be done finally, it should be processed," Putin noted.

Moreover, he thinks that there is a number of other issues, which should be agreed with the Ukrainian authority. Putin underlined the amnesty (for the so-called militants of occupied Donbas) as such issue.