Censor.NET reports citing Defense Ministry press service.

"Military personnel, including army conscripts and cadets, will receive UAH 1,000 each. Servicemen who have involved in tasks performed as part of Joint Forces [Ukraine's Joint Forces Operation] in 2019, and those who are now protecting the territorial integrity of the state in eastern Ukraine will get a bonus of UAH 2,000 each," he wrote on Facebook on August 20.

The minister added he had signed the relevant order.

