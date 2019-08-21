Russian proxies launch seven attacks on Ukrainian troops in Donbas

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press center Facebook page.

"The enemy used grenade launchers of different systems and small arms to shell Ukrainian positions," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

In the zone of action of tactical force Skhid, the Russian-led troops launched five attacks on Ukrainian positions. In particular, the enemy fired automatic grenade launchers and small arms on Ukrainian defenders near Talakivka (17km north-east of Mariupol) and Krasnohorivka (21km west of Donetsk); mounted antitank grenade launcher – outside Starohnativka (51km south of Donetsk); grenade launchers of different systems and small arms – in the area of Bohdanivka (41km south-west of Donetsk); hand-held antitank grenade launchers – near Hnutove (20km north-east of Mariupol).

In the zone of action of tactical force Pivnich, invaders launched two attacks on the Joint Forces units, firing hand-held antitank grenade launchers on Ukrainian defenders in the area of Pivdenne (40km north-east of Donetsk); grenade launchers of different systems – near Luhanske (59km north-east of Donetsk).

Read more: Macron comments on Russia’s possible return to G8

One Ukrainian serviceman was wounded in the enemy shelling over the past day.

Today, the invaders have launched two attacks on Joint Forces units: from grenade launchers of different systems and heavy machine guns near Novomykhailivka (28km south-west of Donetsk) and under-barrel grenade launchers and small arms – outside Vodiane (94km south of Donetsk).