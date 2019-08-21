OSCE records about 30 tanks of invaders at training area near Donetsk

Censor.NET reports citing OSCE SMM report.

"On August 17, an SMM mini-UAV spotted 29 tanks (13 T-64 and 16 T-72) and two self-propelled mortars (2S9 Nona-S, 120mm) in a training area near Ternove (57km east of Donetsk)," the report says.

In addition, at this training area, SMM mini-UAV also spotted eight self-propelled howitzers (2S1, Gvozdika, 122mm) and three towed howitzers (D-30 Lyagushka, 122mm).

Also, on August 17, 12 IFVs (BMP-1), an APC (BTR-70) and a combat engineering vehicle (IMR-2) were recorded near Kruhlyk (65km south-west of Luhansk). On August 19, an SMM mini-UAV spotted eight probable IFVs (BMP variant) near Pryshyb (34km north-west of Luhansk).