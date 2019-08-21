Censor.NET

21.08.19 11:39

OSCE records about 30 tanks of invaders at training area near Donetsk

The OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine recorded 29 tanks and over 10 artillery pieces near Ternove in Donetsk region.

Censor.NET reports citing OSCE SMM report.

"On August 17, an SMM mini-UAV spotted 29 tanks (13 T-64 and 16 T-72) and two self-propelled mortars (2S9 Nona-S, 120mm) in a training area near Ternove (57km east of Donetsk)," the report says.

In addition, at this training area, SMM mini-UAV also spotted eight self-propelled howitzers (2S1, Gvozdika, 122mm) and three towed howitzers (D-30 Lyagushka, 122mm).

Read more: 87 explosions recorded in Donbas on Tuesday

Also, on August 17, 12 IFVs (BMP-1), an APC (BTR-70) and a combat engineering vehicle (IMR-2) were recorded near Kruhlyk (65km south-west of Luhansk). On August 19, an SMM mini-UAV spotted eight probable IFVs (BMP variant) near Pryshyb (34km north-west of Luhansk).

