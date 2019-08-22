Seven attacks against JFO positions yesterday: Ukrainian soldier wounded

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press center Facebook page.

"The enemy used grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns and small arms to shell Ukrainian troops," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

All the attacks were launched in the zone of action of tactical force Skhid. In particular, the Russian-led forces fired grenade launchers of different systems and heavy machine guns on Ukrainian positions near Novomykhailivka (28km south-west of Donetsk); automatic grenade launchers and small arms - outside Lebedynske (16km east of Mariupol); automatic grenade launchers, heavy machine guns and small arms – in the area of Avdiivka (17km north of Donetsk); grenade launchers of different systems and small arms – outside Vodiane (94km south of Donetsk) and Starohnativka (51km south of Donetsk).

One Ukrainian soldier was wounded over the past day.

Today, the enemy has opened fire from a mounted antitank grenade launcher on the Joint Forces units near Vodiane and from a mounted antitank grenade launcher and small arms outside Novotroitske (36km south-west of Donetsk).