Trump again declares he wants Russia back at G7 summits. VIDEO

"The fact is President Putin totally outsmarted President Obama on Crimea and other things. He made a living on outsmarting President Obama and frankly because of it, Obama was upset and he got [Putin] out of what was the G-8 into the G-7," Trump told reporters on Wednesday.

A day earlier, Trump said that if another country at this week's summit moved to readmit Russia, "I would certainly be disposed to think about it very favorably."

"We spend a lot of time talking about Russia at those meetings and they're not there. I think it would be a good thing if Russia were there, so we could speak directly, not have to speak by telephone," the U.S. president said.

"I think Russia should be apart of it (the G-7 Summit) because we’re looking for world peace, trade and other things. And it would be a lot easier to have Russia in where they had always been," Trump noted.

As a reminder, the Russian Federation was expelled from the old G8 format after it had annexed the Ukrainian Crimea in 2014 and all other members of the group – the United Kingdom, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the USA – imposed sanctions against Moscow.