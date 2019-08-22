Zelenskyi, Trump to sign series of documents at meeting in Warsaw

Censor.NET reports citing Channel 5.

A number of documents will be signed during it, announced the Deputy Foreign Minister for European Integration Olena Zerkal.



"We are working out the part, which is, of course, related to information and analytical support, to the documents that are planned to be signed during the meeting in Poland. We are working on filling out these meetings. I think it will be a normal, interesting event," Zerkal answered the question about who is preparing a meeting of the presidents of the United States and Ukraine.

On August 9, U.S. Chargé d'Affaires of Ukraine William Taylor said that the time and date of the official meeting between Zelensky and Trump has not yet been agreed, but the two presidents want to talk in Warsaw, where both were invited on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of World War II outbreak.