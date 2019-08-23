Zelenskyi, Tusk discuss issue of Russia’s non-return to G7

Censor.NET reports citing head of state's website.

"Donald Tusk shared the Ukrainian president’s concern over recent statements on the possible return of Russia to the G7," the report says.

Zelenskyi urged the EU to take a decisive stance regarding the impossibility of Russia’s return to the G7 until the reasons that caused Russia’s expulsion from the G7 – the occupation of Crimea and aggression in Donbas - are eliminated.

Tusk assured the Ukrainian president of the EU’s unwavering joint position of solidarity with Ukraine and promised that he would defend the given position during the G7 summit in France on August 24-26.

Watch more: Trump again declares he wants Russia back at G7 summits. VIDEO

In addition, Zelenskyi sent letters to all G7 leaders with a request to further increase their support for Ukraine.