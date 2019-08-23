US to continue to confront Russian aggression in Europe

Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo said this during a joint press conference with Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland in Ottawa, Canada, on August 22, according to the press report of the US Department of State.

"Even as we stand shoulder to shoulder on these many areas of common ground, we can do more, and I know that we will. In Eastern Europe we must continue to stand with our NATO allies in the face of ongoing Russian aggression," Pompeo said.

At the same time, he called on Canada to increase defense spending.

"We also discussed the importance of Canada meetings its commitment, its Wales Pledge of 2 percent of GDP on national defense. It can set a powerful example for all of our European partners in our collective defense," he said.

Read more: Trump renews call for Russia to join G-7 group

As reported, US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo on Thursday paid a one-day visit to Ottawa, where he met with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland.