13 attacks against JFO positions yesterday: two Ukrainian soldiers wounded

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press center Facebook page.

"The enemy used grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns, sniping weapons and small arms to shell Ukrainian positions," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

In the zone of action of tactical force Skhid, the Russian-led troops launched nine attacks on Ukrainian positions. In particular, the enemy fired grenade launchers of different systems and small arms on Ukrainian defenders outside Vodiane (94km south of Donetsk); mounted antitank grenade launchers, heavy machine guns and small arms – outside Novotroitske (36km south-west of Donetsk); grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns and small arms – in the area of Bohdanivka (41km south-west of Donetsk); hand-held antitank grenade launchers – near Lebedynske (16km east of Mariupol).

In the zone of action of tactical force Pivnich, the enemy fired on Ukrainian troops four times. The units of the Joint Forces came under grenade launcher, heavy machine gun and small arms fire near Novoluhanske (53km north-east of Donetsk); grenade launcher and heavy machine gun fire outside Zaitseve (62km north-east of Donetsk); hand-held antitank grenade launcher, heavy machine gun, small arms and sniper rifle fire in the area of Pivdenne (40km north-east of Donetsk).

Two Ukrainian servicemen were wounded over the past day.

Today, the enemy has not opened fire yet.