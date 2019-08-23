Ukraine marks National Flag Day

As reported by Censor.NET.

Representatives of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and National Guard took part in the official flag-raising ceremony, which was led by President Volodymyr Zelenskyi and also included performances from a military band and an impressive display by the National Guard. Elsewhere in the city, Ukrainians paraded a giant Ukrainian flag through the city center and across Kyiv’s Independence Square.

National Flag Day became an official holiday in 2004 by decree of then-President Leonid Kuchma. The date, which falls on the eve of Ukraine’s Independence Day, marks the first time the Ukrainian flag was brought into the country’s newly-formed parliament in 1991.

