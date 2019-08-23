Lukashenko: Zelenskyi asks Minsk for support

Censor.NET reports citing Belta.

"Our current relations with Ukraine seem to be good enough. We have spoken with the president [Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi]. They have asked for support. What should we do? Are we providing support or not?" the state-run BelTA news agency quoted Lukashenko as saying.

Lukashenko also mentioned the meeting he had with Georgian Prime Minister Mamuka Bakhtadze earlier in the day. The meeting addressed certain logistic problems in goods transit via Ukraine.

"Perhaps, he will tell you about it. They have some problems with logistics via Ukraine, delivery of our goods to the South Caucasus. Something is not right. It could be a small thing but it may be another of our shortcomings. I do not think Ukraine would hinder our trade. They benefit from acting as a transit country," Lukashenko said.

"There are some other outstanding issues. I am ready to discuss them and to make decisions," he said.