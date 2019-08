Censor.NET reports citing Bolton's Twitter.

"I’m looking forward to my upcoming meetings with our partners in Kyiv," he wrote on Twitter, summing up Trump’s visit to the G7 summit in Biarritz, France. However, Bolton did not name a specific date.

He also expressed support for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi. "We support President Zelenskyi’s reform efforts and vision to create a stronger and more prosperous Ukraine," he said.

