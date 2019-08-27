Trump: Annexation of Crimea is Obama's mistake. VIDEO

Censor.NET reports citing ATR.

"And the other [problem] was in Ukraine having to do with a certain section of Ukraine that you know very well [Crimea]… It was sort of taken away under President Obama, not taken away from President Trump," US President Donald Trump said at a press conference after the G7 Summit in French Biarritz.

In Trump’s opinion, that was embarrassing to Obama and he wanted Russia to be out of G8.

A journalist, who asked the US president a question, told him that Russia had been expelled from the G8 precisely because of the annexation of Crimea and not because "Putin outsmarted Obama" as Trump noted.

"I know you like President Obama but it [Crimea] was annexed during President Obama’s term. If it was annexed during my term, I would say ‘Sorry folks, I’ve made a mistake!’ President Obama was helping Ukraine, Crimea was annexed during his term," Trump answered.

Trump reminded that Crimea is "a very big area, very important area’ where Russia has its submarines, noting they are not as powerful and large as the American ones.

The annexation of Crimea, according to Trump, "was not a good thing."

Read more: Zelenskyi, Trump to sign series of documents at meeting in Warsaw

"It could have been stopped. It could have stopped with the right… whatever. It could have been stopped. But President Obama was unable to stop it and it’s too bad," Trump said.