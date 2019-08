Censor.NET reports citing head's of state press service.

Relevant decree, No.627/2019, has been posted on the president’s website.

"To appoint Oleksiy Petrov as head of the Ukrainian Security Service department in Kirovohrad region," reads the report.

By the previous decree, No.626/2019, the president dismissed Petrov from the post of head of the Counterintelligence Department of the Ukrainian Security Service.

See more: Security Service blocks illegal import of jewelry from annexed Crimea. PHOTOS