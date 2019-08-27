Bolton: Trump-Zelenskyi meeting to take place in Warsaw

Censor.NET reports citing Ukraiinska Pravda.

"We expect that the presidents will be able to talk in Warsaw within the events dedicated to 80th anniversary of the beginning of the WWII," Bolton stated.

According to Bolton, the meeting should take place despite the absence of the official announcement. The length of the meeting is not specified considering the busy schedule at the ceremonies.

Bolton noted that the president had "warm conversations".

Earlier Zelenskyi stated that he plans to meet Trump in September in Washington.

See more: Danyliuk, Bolton discuss strengthening of Ukrainian-American relations. PHOTO

Chargé d'affaires a.i of the US in Ukraine William Taylor claimed preparing of official visit of Ukraine’s President to the US In particular, the Presidents might meet in Poland in September, yet the date of the official visit is not agreed.