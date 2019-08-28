Bolton: US concerned about situation in Black Sea

Censor.NET reports citing Radio Svoboda.

"We are very concerned about this situation. There are many NATO allies on the Black Sea. We expect that the access will be maintained throughout the Black Sea for all coastal states and for other trading parties that use the Black Sea. The same applies to the Baltic Sea, the same applies to the Arctic Ocean. We and Russians had difficult discussions about these and many other issues in which they are trying to intervene beyond the limits their legitimate interests reach," Bolton said in an interview with the Radio Liberty.

He added that the United States had "some very frank discussions" with Russia regarding arms control and intended to continue them.

"The United States will protect its interests around the world, as well as the interests of its friends and allies," US President Donald Trump's national security advisor said.

As a reminder, the resolution of the UN General Assembly, adopted on December 17, 2018 in connection with the militarization of the occupied Crimea, the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov, calls on Russia to withdraw its troops from the peninsula and condemns the buildup of the Russian military presence in the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov.